All eyes are on Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as the adorable pair is all set to tie the knot on December 25. And their pre-wedding festivities have already begun. The pair's haldi ceremony took place on December 21 in Mumbai. The pair colour co-ordinated for their Chiksa (also meaning Haldi) ceremony. They posed with close family and friends and were also seen dancing to the tunes of dhol. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s Digital Wedding Invite Reveals Their ‘Lockdown Love Story’ (Watch Video).

While Gauahar looked absolutely stunning in a yellow lehenga with pink work, Zaid went the classic way in a yellow kurta. Gauahar, who is always known for her on-point make-up, looked radiant as ever and accessorised her look with small earrings and a statement maang-tika. Gauahar Khan Shares an Adorable Pre Wedding Video Featuring Fiancé Zaid Darbar One Week Before Their Wedding.

Check Out the Photos and Videos Below:

One With The Bride and Groom:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

One With The Darbar Family Relatives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗡agma 𝗠irajkar 🦋 (@nagmamirajkar)

One With The Dhol:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN 'S CAFE 💁❤️ (@gauaharscafe)

Ek Filmy Dance Move Toh Banta Hai Boss:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIRAL EnTalks (@viral_entalks)

A day prior to their wedding festivities beginning, Gauahar Khan shared the E-invite of their wedding card which told a tale of how they bumped into each other at a grocery store. Soon after, Zaid slid into her DMs and called her the most beautiful woman he had seen and from there on, began their love story. She also revealed how their dates took place on quarantine drives and in parking garages and also how Zaid sealed the deal while proposing her to a song!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).