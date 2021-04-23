Gigi Hadid celebrates her birthday on April 23 and this year, the celebration will be extra special for the model mum. This year would mark her first celebration with daughter Khai and we can't wait to get hold of their celebration pictures. Gigi, one of the most prominent names in the modelling industry has previously collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger to launch her own collection with the brand and it was an instant hit with the masses. While we couldn't get enough of that, we also find ourselves admiring her ramp walks as they are mesmerising in themselves. Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid! Here's A Look At 15 Of Her Best Sartorial Choices - View Pics!

We aren't exaggerating when we say that Gigi sets the ramp on fire with her fiery walk. She does own the collection and the outfit that she has been assigned to. The model has probably walked for all the luxury brands including being a Victoria's Secret Angel. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Gigi has managed to nail some of the best ramp looks in the history of fashion and today is apt to reminisce a few of them. As Hadid gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at 10 of her best ramp walks to date. Gigi Hadid Is Going Gaga Over Priyanka Chopra's Hot AF Appearance For The Ellen DeGeneres Show - Read Her Comment!

For Versace

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Tommy Hilfiger

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Ralph Lauren

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Oscar de la Renta

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Moschino

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Michael Kors

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Max Mara

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Jean Paul Gaultier

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Fendi

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Chanel

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are Hollywood's hottest pair currently and their fans can't stop obsessing over them. We personally adore them together and they often dish out #couplegoals like no one else. Gigi is already back on-ramp post her brief maternity break and we hope she continues having a blast on it. Lastly, here's wishing her a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).