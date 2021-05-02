Hailey Baldwin Bieber just dropped a couple of new bikini photos that screams summer! The 24-year-old is a sucker for lazing around in sexy swimwear when not busy gracing magazine covers worldwide. Hailey, in her latest Instagram photos, donned a VERY revealing pink bikini accessorised with the right jewellery, and she looks phenomenal.

If there’s anyone who has got the summer body right, it is Hailey. The gorgeous social media star who is married to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber shared a post wherein she is posing in a bubblegum pink string bikini. Being a big fan of dainty jewels when it comes to styling her bikini looks, Hailey goes for long neckpieces to amp up her fashion game. She sticks to her signature hoop earrings.

However, it’s Hailey’s too-cute-for-words hairstyle that takes the cake. She has secured her hair in multiple ponytails for a cute and flirty look. She had also shared a snap in this bikini along with a lavender shirt on her IG story.

Hailey Bieber Looks Smoking Hot in Bubblegum Pink Bikini!

One simply cannot get enough of Hailey Bieber as she rocks this teeny-weeny string bikini that barely covers her up. But it does help her flaunt her incredible physique. Just look at her taut midriff; it can be totally used as a chopping board. They’re that good! Hailey’s sweet face, hot bod and feminine style make her one of the most sought-after social media personalities among fans.

Another Cute Snap of Hailey Bieber!

Hailey has been the talk of the fashion town with back-to-back magazine cover shoots on the work front. She graced the covers of leading fashion magazines such as GQ Korea, Vogue Paris and Harper’s Bazaar. And she nailed all these photoshoots with great panache!

