Supermodel Hailey Baldwin is a busy soul. From gracing magazine covers to handling her social media activities smoothly, life can get exhausting. But Hailey’s numero uno priority remains the love of her life, her husband. Since marrying Canadian pop sensation, Justin Bieber in 2018, their love has only grown. And PDA-heavy Instagram pics and videos are such a treat for their fans. Recently, Justin shared a new photo where his wife is looking like a snack in a pair of itsy-bitsy floral bikini, and fans went gaga over it.

The “Peaches” singer Instagrammed a pic of the couple soaking up some sun by the poolside. Hailey, who loves flaunting her enviable hot body in most stylish bikinis, again lit up the photo-sharing platform with her on fleek swimsuit choice. The 24-year-old flashes her taut midriff in a pair of floral bikini set by Frankies Bikinis. The lime green bikini with cute floral prints, which Hailey accessorised with dainty jewellery as she enjoys her sunbathing session with her hubby.

Setting Couple Goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

While Hailey definitely commanded our attention with her easy-breezy look that screams summer, Justin, too, managed to stir up a conversation among his fans. It is about his dreadlocks. The hit singer-songwriter is seen sporting tiny locks in the photo. Now, for those wondering how his messy hair could potentially trigger a controversy, here’s how.

Dreadlocks, when sported by white people, are considered by many to be an act of cultural appropriation. The 27-year-old had previously sported dreadlocks in 2016 and was slammed online by netizens. However, an unperturbed Justin seems to just enjoy his new hairstyle and his gorgeous wife’s company!

