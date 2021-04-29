Hailey Baldwin Bieber is conquering the fashion world by featuring on one magazine cover at a time. The past couple of weeks has been quite eventful for the 24-year-old American model. After making on the covers of GQ Korea and Vogue Paris’ newest issues, Hailey turns cover girl for Harper’s BAZAAR! Despite being married to a famous husband, pop sensation Justin Bieber, Hailey emphasises on ‘still learning to love herself’.

The young social media personality and model shared four photos, including a cover pic from Harper’s BAZAAR photoshoot on her Instagram handle. The glamorous photoshoot is shot by Amy Troost, while Hailey’s styling is done by Sydney Rose Thomas. On the magazine cover, she is wearing a metal mesh V-neck top from Balenciaga worth 2990 euros (approx. INR 2,68,533.18). Hailey is also sporting braided pigtails, which unlike her husband’s recent dreadlocks hairstyle is not creating controversy. All that Hailey Bieber Needs is a Gucci Blazer to Look So Stunning on Vogue India's New Cover!

Hailey Bieber Turns Up The Glam on New Magazine Cover

People also loved Hailey’s non-glam, demure yet powerful look on the mag cover. Untamed brows, natural freckles and pigmented rosy lips, there is nothing unlikable about her in this photo. However, while she shines like a bright star in a silver tank top, it’s her raw, bold avatar in a gold bra that left fans speechless.

In one of the inside photos, Hailey is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello tuxedo jacket. The fashionista opts for a gold bra to wear underneath the statement designer jacket. Quite a conversation starter outfit choice, we got to agree! Hailey also has a gold leaf plastered around her eyes as she holds her braided pigtails.

Hailey is donning a metallic orange Dolce & Gabbana top with black bands, among other daring looks from the shoot. In a black and white pic, the leggy model dons a Celine coat by Hedi Slimane. All in all, she scores a perfect ten in our style-o-meter.

