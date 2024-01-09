Makers of the upcoming drama Ul-Jalool Ishq starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh have now begun the film's shooting. Taking to Instagram, the producer of the film Manish Malhotra shared a string of pictures from the first day shoot of the film. He captioned the post, "The Begining of our emotional and love journey .. #UlJaloolIshq Shooting begins today .." In the post, Malhotra shared a picture of the film's clapboard from the film's mahurat. Vijay Varma Opens Up About 'Love' in His Life Following Tamannaah Bhatia's Confirmation of Their Relationship!.

In the other two posts, he shared pictures of a monitor from the sets of the film. Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. Soon after Manish Malhotra shared the pictures, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and wished him luck. "All the best," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Congratulations and all the very best." Vijay Varma Gets Angry at Pap When Asked About Maldives Vacation With Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia (Watch Video).

Excited to work in the film, Sharib, recently in a statement, said, "I couldn't have asked for a better beginning than this for 2024. Finally, I'm getting to work with Naseeruddin Shah sir. It's like a dream come true for me.I'm really glad to be part of such a beautiful ensemble and an amazing team. Can't wait to start shooting for Ul Jalool Ishq." Vishal Bhardwaj has composed the music for the film while Gulzar has penned the lyrics.