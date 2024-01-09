Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations continued with the mehendi ceremony on Monday (January 8). A lively video surfaced, featuring Nupur dancing enthusiastically alongside actors Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie. The trio showcased their moves to Badshah's hit track "Jugnu," complete with the signature step. Nupur sported a pink shirt, black waistcoat, and a pink stole, while Mithila looked chic in a pink top, skirt, and shrug. The joyous dance captured the festive spirit of the occasion. Ira Khan Looks Resplendent in Traditional White Lehenga As She Gets Mehendi Applied on Her Arms Ahead of Udaipur Wedding With Nupur Shikhare (View Pic).

Nupur Shikhare Dances To Badshah's "Jugnu" Song

