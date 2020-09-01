Along with being a millennial with signature spunk, Mithila Palkar dabbles in fusion fashion exceptionally! With her on-screen exuberance perfectly in place, off-screen, her affable charm assumes an influential streak. While western and neo-modern outfits feature per-dominantly in her versatile arsenal, she weaves a quaint and alluring way around the six yards. Infallible and irresistibly chic, Mithila took to flaunting a pink saree with a delightful pink backless blouse in a throwback vibe. Mithila has traversed a long way from working in a theatre company to courting fame on the OTT platform and graduating to the silver screen. She ticks just the right boxes with her one of kind energy.

What sets her apart are those sinfully voluminous curls as the perfect element of Mithila’s signature style. From a self-confessed non-fashionable girl to finding all the right notes with a chicer and playful style vibe, Mithila's arsenal has a modest place for homegrown labels and international luxe labels. Here’s a closer look at her saree style. Mithila Palkar Is a Springtime Delight in Florals, Curls and Grins!

Mithila Palkar – Saree Chic

Mithila draped a Queen of Hearts Kanak Maheshwari, a rustic handloom tissue saree with zari, cotton and silk in its weave and Bugadi border of silver gold and copper. A backless blouse, delicate earrings, bangles and a flower-adorned low bun completed her look. Mithila Palkar Is Channelling That Ravishing Red Vibe in a Lola by Suman Ensemble!

Mithila Palkar is Saree Chic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).