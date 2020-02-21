Happy Birthday, Sophie Turner! An Ode to Your Glorious Affair With the Red Carpet!

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The actress has traversed a long way from making her game-changing debut as Sansa Stark on HBO's series, Game Of Thrones to becoming a star of X-Men as the Dark Phoenix. As one of the most powerful characters on the most iconic show, her character arc is synonymous with her style sensibilities having undergone a phenomenal metamorphosis. Turner, who plays Jean Grey in the current "X-Men" big-screen franchise, has a compelling style play. It is for a plausible reason that Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière counts her as a muse that landed her ambassadorship in the fashion house's Fall '17 and Spring '19 campaigns. Sophie also is a regular on the front row and red carpet outings of all eminent events. The former Queen of the North is all set to welcome a new life into the world with hubby Joe Jonas. While we can hardly wait for Sophie to dazzle us with her maternity fashion game, she is all set to ring her birthday on 21st February.

The expectant young mother-to-be turns 24 and here we reminisce all of her glorious and recent red carpet moments.

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Dark Phoenix premiere, Sophie Turner donned black-and-white look with stripes by Louis Vuitton from the Resort 2020 Cruise collection. Black pumps, side-swept wavy hair, defined eyes, glossy lips completed her look.

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Dark Phoenix premiere in London saw Sophie opt for a daring Louis Vuitton fitted crop top featuring dramatic hardware with high waist denim, metallic point pumps, a high ponytail, pink eyelids, glossy lips and large hoops.

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Game of Thrones premiere at Waterfront Hall in Belfast saw Sophie stun in an all-white Louis Vuitton gown with sleek hair, delicate earrings and bold red lips.

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emmys 2019 saw Sophie stun in an architectural pale pink belted dress with a small slit overlay on the bottom by Louis Vuitton. A pair of silver heels, a half updo, delicate silver baubles and subtle makeup completed her look.

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The SAG Awards 2020 saw Sophie opt for a Louis Vuitton magenta toned gown with miniature jewelry, her platinum blonde hair in waves and subtle makeup rounding out the look.

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sophie Turner attended the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with smokey blue eye shadow and silver glitter gel in her hair.

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Grammys 2020 saw Sophie stun in a Louis Vuitton mini dress with a black tiered skirt and embellished top from the brand's Spring 2020 collection. Sleek hair, glossy shoes, subtle makeup completed her look.

Sophie Turner Red Carpet Fashion Arsenal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sophie joined Priyanka Chopra in supporting the Jonas Brothers at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards wearing a shimmery Louis Vuitton jumpsuit. Black pumps, sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Sophie's fashionable tidings are edgy, minimal chic and quirky - all as the vibe demands. Here's wishing her a fabulous and happy birthday!