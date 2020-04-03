Happy Birthday, Vikrant Massey! Your Dapper Style Moments Reaffirm That Some Boys Pull Off Swag and Class Effortlessly!

Vikrant Massey Style Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He came; he saw, he conquered slowly and steadily and is here to stay! Marking his presence in the imperfectly perfect hood of the conscious sapiosexual actors is the chocolate boy, Vikrant Massey. Don't let his beguiling ways fool you! Understanding the subtleties that click with the audiences, this dapper actor is tapping the sweet spot between commercially and critically viable blend to the hilt. Vikrant Massey catapulted to fame with his telly shows like Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, movies like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do and the critically acclaimed Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj. An exceptional actor whose on-screen presence is earnest and always drives a poignant point back home, Vikrant is a delight off-screen too. For Vikrant, whether it's suiting up or going casual, this chocolate boy is always dressed to impress.

A look at the dapper and exuberant side of the man with the reassuring gaze Vikrant Massey as he strides with enviable aplomb.

A navy blue suit from Louis Phillipe was teamed with spiked hair and a strong beard game.

For Glamour and Style Awards, Vikrant who was styled by Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar wore a Mint Blush checkered suit sparking off those vintage vibes. Glasses by Oliver Peoples and a strong vanity game upped his vibe.

Styled by Sahil Gulati, Vikrant gave his basic white tee, blue denim a spin with a checkered jacket by Mint Blush. Tan brown loafers, gelled back hair and a well kept stubble completed his look.

Styled by Pooja Sethi, Vikrant flaunted casual separates from Forever 21, Alberto Toressi with signature mane and beard.

Styled by Sahil Gulati, Vikrant sported a striped bomber jacket from Curato with sunnies, denim and spiffy hair.

Here's wishing the fashion-conscious actor a fabulous birthday!