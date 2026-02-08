In a move that has sparked significant conversation across social media, actor Vikrant Massey has reportedly addressed and dismissed rumours regarding his replacement in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic, Ramayana. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs Attend RSS 100-Year Celebration Event in Mumbai (View Pics).

The controversy erupted after a media portal claimed that actor and dancer Raghav Juyal had been brought in to take over Massey’s role as Meghanad (Indrajit). While Juyal has indeed joined the cast, the narrative surrounding a "replacement" prompted a direct, albeit brief, response from the 12th Fail star.

Vikrant Massey on Raghav Juyal Replacing Him in 'Ramayana'

The situation unfolded when an entertainment portal published a report stating that Raghav Juyal would be stepping into the role of Meghanad, effectively replacing Vikrant Massey.

Massey reportedly took to his Instagram stories to call out the portal for spreading what he characterised as misinformation. In a now-deleted post, the actor expressed his frustration and wrote, "Ok, to put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was."

He added, "Such irresponsible coerage from 'respectable' media houses is kinda apalling." He further wished the Ramayan team success and praised those who watched the film in theatres.

Vikrant Massey Reacts to Reports of Raghav Juyal Replacing Him in ‘Ramayana’ - View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Is Raghav Juyal in 'Ramayana'?

Following the rumours, it has been confirmed that Raghav Juyal is officially part of the Ramayana ensemble. Juyal, who recently gained critical acclaim for his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, will portray Meghanad, the formidable crown prince of Lanka.

Known for his agility and intense screen presence, Juyal is expected to bring fresh energy to the character. However, fans will have to wait to see his portrayal; Meghanad is a character who primarily features in the second half of the epic. Reports indicate that Juyal’s portions will be a central focus of Ramayana: Part 2, currently slated for a Diwali 2027 release. Fact Check: Is the Viral ‘Love & War’ Poster Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Real?.

About 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is being positioned as one of the most expensive and ambitious projects in Indian cinema history. The film is being developed as a two-part magnum opus, with the first instalment scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026. The ensemble cast of Ramayana includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey.

