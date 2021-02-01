The pop star of our generation, Harry Styles, has turned a year older on February 1. He is not just a fabulous singer, but also a true fashion icon. Harry Styles has earned numerous accolades for his songs. His style has been described as ‘soft rock, pop and rock with elements of folk and Britpop’. He has showcased show-stopping looks during concerts, red carpet events and even in his music videos, and one just cannot take their eyes off him. From sporting solid colours, bold patterns, wide-leg trousers to sequin blazers, he’s rocked the fashion world with his chic choices. Watermelon Sugar Music Video: Harry Styles Leaves Fans Thirsting Over a Fruit; Twitterati Say the Singer 'Saved' 2020 With This 'Fruity' Treat!

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is known for his flamboyant fashion. The 27-year-old is the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his 11 Instagram pictures that prove Harry is a true fashion icon!

A Blingy Affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

A Fan Of Suiting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

White Wide-Leg Trousers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

When He Transformed Into A Ballerina In A Pink Tutu And White Tights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Back In 2016

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

He Loves To Play With Colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Dapper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Those Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Flamboyant Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Well-Tailored Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

And Then He Keeps It Classic As Well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Fans of Harry Styles have been posting numerous pictures and videos of the singer on social media platforms to wish him. From sharing his throwback pictures to stills from his music videos, ‘Happy Birthday, Harry Styles’ has been trending across. We wish the pop star, the fashion icon, a very happy birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).