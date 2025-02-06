Famous People Born on February 1: All these individuals share a connection to February 1, whether by birth or remembrance. It’s a day that marks the birthdays of notable personalities across various fields—cinema, sports, politics, and science—such as Jackie Shroff, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajay Jadeja, Harry Styles, and Ronda Rousey. It’s also a day to remember influential figures like Boris Yeltsin and Brandon Lee. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous February 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Jackie Shroff

  2. Brahmanandam

  3. Michael C. Hall

  4. Pauly Shore

  5. Lisa Marie Presley (1968-2023)

  6. Brian Krause

  7. Rachelle Lefevre

  8. Lauren Conrad

  9. Ajay Jadeja

  10. Graeme Smith

  11. Shoaib Malik

  12. Manoj Tiwari

  13. Harry Styles

  14. Parimal Nathwani

  15. Kallam Anji Reddy

  16. Himanta Biswa Sarma

  17. Boris Yeltsin (1931-2007)

  18. Brandon Lee (1965-1993)

  19. Ronda Rousey

January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).