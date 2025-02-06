Famous People Born on February 1: All these individuals share a connection to February 1, whether by birth or remembrance. It’s a day that marks the birthdays of notable personalities across various fields—cinema, sports, politics, and science—such as Jackie Shroff, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajay Jadeja, Harry Styles, and Ronda Rousey. It’s also a day to remember influential figures like Boris Yeltsin and Brandon Lee. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous February 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jackie Shroff Brahmanandam Michael C. Hall Pauly Shore Lisa Marie Presley (1968-2023) Brian Krause Rachelle Lefevre Lauren Conrad Ajay Jadeja Graeme Smith Shoaib Malik Manoj Tiwari Harry Styles Parimal Nathwani Kallam Anji Reddy Himanta Biswa Sarma Boris Yeltsin (1931-2007) Brandon Lee (1965-1993) Ronda Rousey

