Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is slightly different than every other year. This time, it will be celebrated in a low-key manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as per the 'new normal' rules, we can definitely celebrate it at home cheerfully and do justice to the festivity, right? So girls, fret not as there are style inspirations ready for you right here! For this occasion, we bring to you the latest style outings of reality TV- Bigg Boss 13 sensations, Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s Sweet Romance Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat (Watch Video).

The BB beauties just rocked their stint in the Salman Khan led reality show in style! They wore the best of the attires and wowed their audience and created a fan base for themselves. So here are a few pictures of them that will help you take some motivation to doll yourself up this festive season! Sidharth Shukla Fan Asks Him To Kiss Shehnaaz Gill In an Instagram Live Session And Their Reaction Is Cute! (Watch Video).

A Bright Red Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:08am PDT

Pastels Go a Long Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Jun 14, 2020 at 12:07am PDT

Sari Never Sorry!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on Jul 14, 2020 at 11:33pm PDT

Indo-Western Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on May 17, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

Rocking The Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

Simple Is Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:03am PDT

If You Wish To Go OTT For Insta Likes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Aug 7, 2020 at 1:23am PDT

Short Kurtis With Palazzo Are So In!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

Well, these were some of the stunning pictures of the TV stars in their ethnic wear. On this auspicious day, get off your couch and make this gloomy day a bit brighter by wearing fun colours and accessories! Which one did you like?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).