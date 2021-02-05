Hina Khan is a style icon and there's no doubt about it. Her Instagram can truly be called a fashion portfolio, as a glimpse at it, and you'll exactly know what we are talking about. Be it OTT dresses, traditional attires to even outfits which are sexy AF, there's literally nothing which Hina can't pull off. Recently, she shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram which sees her donning a denim jumpsuit and that's the attire every girl needs to have it in her wardrobe, we feel. From tip to toe, she's slaying it. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

In the latest photos, while her jumpsuit game is indeed strong, we also adore how she has added a leopard printed fur jacket to her look. And of course, how can we miss the dramatic part the bow that adds glam to the denim look. On the accessory front, the actress added a high-waist belt and boots in the same tone to match it up and look fabulous. We are really impressed by Hina's this getup. 10 out of 10!!! Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina Khan Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

A Closer Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Also, not just style, the beauty game of Hina in the pics also look strong. Right from the subtle makeup, neatly done lashes to even the lip shade, all is quiet in sync. Kudos to this Hacked actress for always being so damn perfect. Like there's not even a single hint of anything gone wrong. Queen!!!! So, how did you find Hina's latest style stint? Yay or nay? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

