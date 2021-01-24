Hina Khan's back to dominate our social media feed. The Hacked actress, who's quite active on her Instagram impresses her followers with her one too many uploads. From her holiday pics to promotional outings, there's never a dull day on her Instagram and she ensures her ardent followers are hooked to their screens. The lady who was earlier in Nashik is back to the usual schedule that includes posing in some stunning attires and making us go gaga over her. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her new ethnic ensemble. Pairing her blue salwar kameez with a contrasting pink dupatta and vintage shades, the actress was able to exude all the royal vibes. Hina kept her styling extremely simple with nothing but bright red lips and softly contoured cheeks. She accessorised it with no jewellery but just a pair of earrings. Overall, it was an extremely decent styling attempt and we are all hearts for it. Hina Khan Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful in Her Polka Dot Bikini Paired With A Breezy Shrug!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina had earlier mentioned about how she's gearing up to make few announcements and is eager to start shooting for her new ventures. Well, as long as she keeps us occupied with her Instagram uploads, we don't have a reason to complain.

