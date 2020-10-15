Hina Khan's fashion journey inside Bigg Boss house has been a stunning affair so far. While we wonder how she's able to click these pictures and post it on Instagram, we have no qualms about it. Hina's fashion attempts have all been marvellous and her impressive at the same time. She isn't restricting herself with a particular design and it going all out with her penchant for quirkiness. Hina Khan's stylist is doing an amazing job to come up with different styling ideas that enhance her already alluring persona. Hina Khan Look Book for Bigg Boss 14: Smart, Quirky and Loaded with Oodles of Glamour, Her Style Shenanigans are Jaw-Dropping (View Pics).

Hina's recent fashion attempt sees her decked up in white separates. The Hacked actress paired her printed embroidered crop top with plain white pants and a jacket to go with. She further accessorised her look by pairing it with nude heels and no jewellery. Hina's highlighted streaks, pink cheeks, mauve lips and curled eyelashes accentuated her #ootd further. A smart design that certainly looked extra glamorous courtesy, Hina Khan of course. Hina Khan’s Cutesy Monochrome Dress For Bigg Boss 14 Can Be Yours For Rs 23,000 (View Pics).

Check Out Her Hina Khan's New Pictures

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's amazing self when paired with a stunning design is a lethal combination that you can't get enough of. She has a rather strong and powerful personality and her style statements are in sync with the same. She rarely disappoints with her choices but ensures we fall in love with her over and over again. We are definitely looking forward to what ravishing looks she has in store for us ahead.

