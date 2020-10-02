The K serial deluge of the 2000s saw this pretty girl charm us as Akshara in the much-loved serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the role garnered her a steady fan following, it was only in 2017 that she stirred up a storm with her sassy stint and subsequent win on Bigg Boss 11. On the fashion front, Hina metamorphosed into a style cynosure enlisting the styling precisions of varied stylists resulting in a contemporary fashion arsenal. Blessed with supple skin, pretty face, a lithe frame and signature chutzpah, Hina delights. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her multifaceted styles. A saree here, a pantsuit there, but oodles of unabashed spirit is what we see in this style snapshot.

A worthy testimony of Hina Khan's unfathomed fame was the Cannes calling in 2019. Hina debuted at the prestigious Mecca of cinema, fashion and creativity to unveil the poster of her film, Lines. While she did aplomb her way to the Cannes, what she did was bundle up a whole lot of couture chicness with her. Here's a closer look at her styles. Hina Khan's Gorgeous Appearance on The Cover of Women Fitness Magazine's September 2020 Issue Will Make You Utter 'Wow!'

Giving the polka dot a refreshing spin with a dress by Nayantaara, Hina paired it with jewellery by Aquamarine and heels by Aldo. A textured low ponytail and bold red lips sealed the deal.

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Hina stun in an orange pleated lehenga by Smitasha with jewellery by Kohar and Astha Jagwani. Sleek hair and glossy glam accompanied.

A jacket by Twee in One was layered over a Topshop bralette with a flowy skirt and bow heels by Zara. Jewellery by Medoso, blue-tinted eyelids and nude pink lips completed her look.

The Lions Gold Awards 2020 saw Hina flaunt an organza drape by Picchika with an off-shoulder blouse and earrings by House of Shikha. She finished out the look with a centre-parted low bun and nude glam.

The Iconic Awards 2020 saw Hina take on a neo ethnic dhoti saree with an organza blouse, a chunky necklace and subtle glam coupled with a slick updo.

The promotions of Hacked saw Hina don a pantsuit from the homegrown label, Ombrello. The pantsuit was teamed with beige pumps from Stella, jewellery by H&M. Sleek hair, red lips and subtle glowy glam completed her look.

Cannes 2019 red carpet drama saw Hina experiment with a metallic silver-grey glossy gown from Alin Le' Kal. A mini dress with strapless bodice and a flowy train was teamed with strappy metallic heels, subtle makeup and a half updo. Hina Khan's Latest Photoshoot Is Fun, Simple Yet Sexy!

As one of the most influential faces on the television, Hina Khan and her modest styles are a class apart for their versatility and an accompanying glam game. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

