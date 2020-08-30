Hina Khan has been taking her fashion game higher and higher with every post. She was also known to be one of the most stylish contestants in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 11. Later on, she even wowed her fans with her appearance on the prestigious red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. The new Naagin actress once again impressed her fans with a fun photo-shoot which is simple yet sexy! Hina Khan's Traditional Look in an Ice Blue Number Is Definitely Going To Steal Your Heart! (View Pics).

The 32-year-old beauty indulged into some me-time with a goofy and happy vibed photo-shoot. She wore a scrunched crop top and a pair of denim shorts for this non fussy picture series. Her long hair was styled into simple hairstyle and as she says in her caption, her smile was the best element of the look! Check out the snaps below. Hina Khan Finds Indian TV Regressive, Says 'If I Can’t Inspire My Audience at Least I Can Entertain Them With Naagin 5'.

View this post on Instagram They say, you are never fully dressed without a smile 😊 A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 29, 2020 at 1:13am PDT

On the work front, she is joining Ekta Kapoor's 'serpent universe' as she is now roped in Naagin 5. The daily soap has her character going back to 'where it all started.' She plays a shape shifting serpent who is out on revenge to people who hurt her in the past. The story of reincarnation and fantasy also stars Surbhi Chandna in the lead. Needless to say, HK fans are totally loving her new avatar with loads of compliments showered on her on daily basis. Stay tuned.

