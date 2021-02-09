Hina Khan and fashion go hand in hand. The actress never fails to impress fashion fanatics with her on-point fashion choices and slays every look like a boss. The actress was earlier vacationing in the Maldives and had shared lovely pictures from her time there. Her fans were gushing over the stylish monokinis, the breezy dresses and the bikinis that Hina wore in Maldives. After coming back, the actress indulged herself in a chic photoshoot where she flaunted her sleek looks and the results are quite impressive. Hina Khan’s Orange, White and Gold Saree Is A Complete Show-Stealer!

One of the latest posts that Hina has shared shows her wearing a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket and top. Both the jacket and the top were cut out from the same cloth which was elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz by styling the jacket with a black sequined shimmery bottom. For her jewellery, the actress added a simple gold locket and a few statement rings. She added an extra pop of gold by accessorising her look with stud earrings.

For her makeup, the actress went for a shimmery brown eyeshadow teamed with kohl-clad eyes. She added mascara laden lashes, a bold brown matte lip and lots of highlighter. She topped off with brushed eyebrows and left her hair down in a sleek middle-parting. Hina looked every inch of beautiful in these pictures.

Workwise, Hina Khan took the plunge and quit television to carve her niche in films two years ago. The actress was the popular face of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and did hit shows like Naagin as well. She turned her focus to movies with her debut film Lines being premiered at Cannes 2019. The actress also ventured into OTT shows and was a part of shows like Damaged and also has her production banner as well. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal Paint the Town Red With Their Oh-So-Romantic Mirror Selfies.

Hina credits Bigg Boss for her grown popularity. She revealed that she had a 'no shorts, no steamy scenes’ policy but over time she decided to make her own rules and did such scenes only after asking her parents if they were okay with it. Hina was last seen in MX Player's Wishlist, a film she is also producing with beau Rocky.

