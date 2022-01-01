The Dirty Picture actress Vidya Balan will celebrate her 43rd birthday today. The National Award winner who's amongst the successful lot of TV actors marking their way into Bollywood is quite a big and admired name in the industry today. Known for her brilliant acting skills and the ability to nail different complex characters earnestly, there was a time when she was strongly criticised for her sartorial choices. Balan wasn't always a favourite with the fashion critics but over the years, she has managed to find her safe place. Vidya Balan Spins Neon Magic With Her Traditional Six Yards for 'Sherni' Promotions.

Today Vidya is not very much into experimentation but she is happy in her own space. She loves backing Indian, homegrown brands and picks them for all of her promotional outings. She's a supporter of #vocalforlocal and we have seen her display her support in all of her fashion outings from the recent past. Balan likes to stick to Indian silhouettes and sarees, in particular, are very dear to her. She likes to wear ethnic designs and has considered them as her safest best for now. And honestly, there's nothing wrong with that. Maybe she relates more to the Indian, traditional designs and loves going ahead with those. To celebrate her journey and her personal style here's taking a peek inside her wardrobe, one outfit at a time. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Tie-n-Dye Dress For Sherni Promotions By Nupur Kanoi.

In Torani

In Torani

In Rajdeep Ranawat

In Rajdeep Ranawat

In Faabiiana

In Faabiiana

In Pero

In Pero

In Suta

In Suta

In Masaba Gupta

In Masaba Gupta

In Satya Paul

In Satya Paul

Coming to her professional life, Vidya Balan was last seen in Sherni. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the movie saw her playing the role of a forest officer. Balan will be next seen in Jalsa with Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul. She also has an untitled project with Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D'Cruz.

