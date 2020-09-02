Janhvi Kapoor! The millennial, even before she debuted on the silver screen fashioned her way to being a certified style icon. Two films old, Janhvi Kapoor has a rich legacy to boot but she seems quite intent on winning the race on her own. A stylist's delight, Janhvi is counted amongst the consistently well-dressed millennials of tinsel town. Janhvi's style USP is minimalism with a hint of drama and maximal glamour is Janhvi's salient forte. The digital promotions of her recently released Gunjan Saxena saw her roping in some bright yellow ethnic vibe, courtesy of designer Sureena Chowdhri with fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri.

A humongous 8.8 million followers on Instagram is a worthy testimony to Janhvi's rising fame. Right from ticking easy and tricky styles off her list, Janhvi unfailingly notches up the game with equally enchanting beauty and hair game. Here's a closer look at her sunshine state of mind! Janhvi Kapoor Shows Why Strokes Of Sunshine Yellow Will Always Make You Smile!

Janhvi Kapoor - Sunshine Chic

A three-piece suit featuring wide bottom pants, a flowy kurta and an organza dupatta by Sureena Chowdhri worth Rs.11,000 was teamed with open centre-parted hair and subtle nude makeup. Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Turns Photographer for Her Latest Bazaar India Mag-Cover Clicked at Home During Lockdown.

Janhvi Kapoor in Sureena Chowdhri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic saw Janhvi essaying the titular role of India’s first woman combat aviator to have ventured into the Kargil war zone. The film released on Netflix on 12 August 2020. She will also be seen in Roohi Afza, a horror comedy-drama with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).