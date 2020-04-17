Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Turns Photographer for Her Latest Bazaar India Mag-Cover Clicked at Home During Lockdown (View Pic)

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor features on the latest cover of Bazaar India magazine for their April issue. The creative team made the best of the current lockdown and shot for the cover from the comfort of their homes. Yes, after Sobhita Dhulipala's Cosmopolitan cover, we have Janhvi's Bazaar India cover is making headlines for being shot from home. The actress' younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, turned photographer for this shoot.

In her cover shot, Janhvi is holding on tightly to her dog, Panda. She wrote in the caption, "I like to tell myself that Panda likes me more than it seems like in this photo."

Consulting editor, Ravneet Kaur Sethi, had more to add to this story. She shared a video of Janhvi and Padna on her Instagram and dug deeper into it. She revealed that Janhvi has no makeup or filters on her and it was the actress' decision to do so. Ravneet added, "It’s a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self."

Janhvi will be next seen in movies like Takht, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, and Dostana 2. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment in the horror anthology, Ghost Stories and the actress was pretty impressive.