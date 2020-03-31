Janhvi Kapoor Shows Why Strokes Of Sunshine Yellow Will Always Make You Smile! 

Janhvi Kapoor in Patine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is the genetically blessed girl with a surname and legacy to boot! This Kapoor girl, a spitting image of her late mother, is a designer's muse and a stylist's delight. For the millennial whose style vibes are always a delight, Janhvi Kapoor unfailingly dabbles in an equal and enchanting mix of ethnic and western ensembles. Janhvi's versatility extends to showcasing a coy or sassy demeanour as the occasion demands. Stamping the fashion grounds firmly with her one-of-a-kind style game, Janhvi's fashion fervour is infectious as she takes the lesser road travelled and aces it!

Janhvi Kapoor who debuted with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2018 keeps everyone hooked to her shenanigans. Janhvi Kapoor's tryst with ethnic sensibilities is intangible. Elegant and minimal chic, Janhvi is equally at ease in ethnic ensembles as she is in risque luxe wear. She opted for a sunshine yellow ethnic ensemble for an event recently. Needless to say, she looked beautiful and painted a pretty picture with her style play. All things stylish and chic are Janhvi Kapoor’s thriving vibe and here is a closer look at her sunshine style. Say What! Janhvi Kapoor Is Hot, Haute and Happening in Wesley Harriott!

Janhvi Kapoor - Yellow Daze

A hand-embroidered intricate Chikankari kurta by the home label, Patine was teamed with matching chudidaar and a dupatta. A pair of beige toned sandals, subtle makeup and wavy hair completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor is Exuding all the 'Desi Girl Vibes' in this Simple and Stunning Arpita Mehta Creation.

Janhvi Kapoor in Patine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in the period drama, Takht by Karan Johar that features an impressive ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. She will also be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic essaying the titular role of India’s first woman combat aviator to have ventured into the Kargil war zone.