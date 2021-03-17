Sunday brunches call for a cool, relaxed and fun style. Showing us just how refreshing the colour green can be was the millennial ladki Janhvi Kapoor! Proving that printed trend is eternally gorgeous, Janhvi championed the serene, subtle, sublime green shade like nobody else! Janhvi sported a printed scraf top with linen pants from the homegrown label, Summer Somewhere. Two films old, Janhvi Kapoor never misses to up the buzz vines with signature spunk and sass. She made her debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Intent on making her mark, she may roll with a surname to boot and a legacy to live up to but has a seemingly calm demeanour and dabbles it all with an enviable aplomb. On the fashion front, she has always been a cynosure of fashion lovers and critics alike for her elegance and an experimental take on millennial style.

Showing us for the umpteenth time how minimalism prevails, here's s a closer look at her #OOTD styled by Meagan Concessio. Janhvi Kapoor Is Having a Bright, Brilliant, Brazen Sequin Moment!

Janhvi Kapoor - Chic Alert!

A scarf top worth Rs.3,720 was paired with linen pants from Summer Somewhere. White kicks by Melissa, a pearl necklace, delicate hoops, centre-parted wavy hair, subtle glam of pink lips and delicately lined eyes completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor Sparkling Like a Sunshine With Her Moods Aplenty for the Digital Promotions of Gunjan Saxena!

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in the period drama, Takht by Karan Johar that features an impressive ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. She will also be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic essaying the titular role of India’s first woman combat aviator to have ventured into the Kargil war zone.

