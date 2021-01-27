A surname to boot, a legacy to live up but determined to make an independent mark, the millennial news maker, Janhvi Kapoor is back to doing what she does the best- slay! As the brand ambassador for the beauty e-commerce website Nykaa, Janhvi sparkled in a sequinned mini by Akanksha Gajria. Sinfully textured waves and a befitting flawless nude glam complimented her look amply. Jahnvi Kapoor, with her uncanny resemblance to her late mother, Sridevi had created a buzz even before she debuted in 2018 with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Having crafted a consistently fabulous fashion arsenal, Janhvi belongs to the rare breed of industry millennials who strike a chord with every appearance. Her thriving vibe is minimalism with maximal glamour, just as this look quite rightly elucidates. With an impressive social media following, Janhvi goes on to tick off easy and tricky styles with equal elan. Here's a closer look. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Her Pop of Blue-Tiful, Looks Downright Smashing on a Hot Summer Afternoon!

Janhvi Kapoor - Shinning Bright

A sequinned mini by Akanksha Gajria was paired off with textured hair and subtle makeup. Janhvi Kapoor Sparkling Like a Sunshine With Her Moods Aplenty for the Digital Promotions of Gunjan Saxena!

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Janhvi has featured in the Netflix films Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be seen in Roohi Afzana, an upcoming comedy horror directed by Hardik Mehta that narrates the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Alexx O'Nell..

