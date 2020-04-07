Sobhita Dhulipala Becomes Her Own Stylist, MUA and Photographer for This Unique 'Work From Issue' of Cosmopolitan Magazine (See Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are seven days into April, 2020. And in regular circumstances magazine stands would be racked up with brand new issues of the magazines. This time around, though, the country is in a lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. So, Cosmopolitan India probably did not get a chance to shoot with a celeb before the lockdown for their April issue. But they made the best of the situation and gave us their most-unique cover in the longest time. Sobhita Dhulipalaa (Made In Heaven, Bard Of Blood) features on the cover of the latest issue. The actress has conceptualised the cover. Coronavirus Outbreak: Made in Heaven Season 2 Shoot Gets Postponed, Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur’s Show Will Not Go on Floors in April.

The cover proudly flaunts in bold text that Sobhita also styled and art directed the cover herself. The actress wrote a lengthy note as she shared the cover on her Instagram. She said, "I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house." Sobhita Dhulipala: 'If Need Be, I'll Create Opportunities for Myself'.

She added, "...not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant. Cheers to significance that is found in simplicity."

Check Out Sobhita Dhulipala's Post Here:

We are actually loving this cover to bits. Sobhita has certainly done a great job at it. It is called 'The first-ever work from home issue'.

Sobhita has quite a few cool projects to look forward to. She will be seen headlining the second season of Made In Heaven. She will also be seen in South Indian films like Ponniyin Selvan, Major, Kurup.