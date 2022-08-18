Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami will be celebrated on August 19 this year. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with much enthusiasm across India. It is celebrated particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, however, the festival holds prominence in the entire country. In Maharashtra, particularly, there's a Dahi Handi celebration where young men and boys form a human pyramid to break the clay pot that's filled with yoghurt, butter and other milk-based products. While men are busy celebrating it their own way, women deck up in style to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami 2022 Songs and Lord Krishna Bhajans: Listen to Devotional Songs Dedicated to Bal Gopal on Gokulashtami.

Janmashtami is a traditional Hindu festival and hence, you are expected to dress up traditionally. You may wear a saree, a salwar kameez or even a plain Kurti with a bottom to mark this occasion. No, you need to go on a shopping spree, especially for the occasion and can wear something from your existing wardrobe instead. Pick some nice traditional suit or even a sharara if you like and set the ball rolling for festive fashion this year! And if you need any more help with your fashion choices, we are here to lend you a helping hand. Janmashtami 2022 Rangoli Designs: Tutorial Videos To Draw Beautiful Lord Krishna Rangoli Patterns for Gokulashtami Celebrations.

So, go ahead and have a look at our Bollywood beauties in their traditional best. We have restricted our list to ethnic suits and not sarees, to make it more convenient for y'all. Keep scrolling.

Mira Rajput's Simple Pink Anarkali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Janhvi Kapoor's Simple Yellow Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Tamannaah's Kurta Pant Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Vibrant 3-Piece Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Deepika Padukone's Bandhani Kurta - Pant Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Tara Sutaria's Classic Anarkali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Ananya Panday's White Chikankari Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Happy Janmashtami to all our readers!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2022 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).