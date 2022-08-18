Hare Krishna, Hare Rama! Chant the devotional songs and dive into the spirit of festival on Janmashtami 2022. Devotees keep a vigil at the midnight of Krishna Jayanti to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth. They listen to prayers and hymns that bring in the traditional way of celebration on Gokulashtami. As you gear up for an exciting Janmashtami 2022 celebration on August 18 and August 19, listen to these soulful songs for a heart-touching observance of the festive occasion. Play these Janmashtami 2022 songs and Krishna bhajans on this auspicious Hindu festival. Latest Mehndi Designs for Janmashtami 2022: Easy and Creative Arabic Patterns for Front and Back Hands To Celebrate Gokulashtami

Janmashtami 2022 Songs and Krishna Bhajans:

Krishna Janmashtami Bhajans and Devotional Songs

Radha-Krishna Hymns for Gokulashtami

Krishna Aarti and Bhajans

Nand Gher Anand Bhayo

