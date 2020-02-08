Jawaani Jaaneman Girl Alaya F Gives you the Perfect Outfit to Wear on Valentine's Day (View Pics)

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Alaya F is certainly the most-discussed name in the industry circuits currently and she's here to stay. The star kid made a rather promising debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's Jawaani Jaaneman and her good acting skills will obviously fetch her some amazing roles in the coming future. For someone who believes in slaying all the time and is already a fashionista in making, you can always look forward to her outings and probably take a cue or two from them. Like for instance the girl just gave you an idea about what to wear for Valentine's Day this year. Alaya F is a Blend of Charm and Innocence on the Cover of Elle India's February Issue - View Pic.

Alaya F Slaying in her Red Hot Look

It was a casual visit for the pretty actress but her outfit certainly demanded our attention. A rust orange satin dress with a cowled neckline can look so ravishing if you give it a try. Isn't she giving you all the refreshing vibes with her #ootd? We are certainly digging her uber cool look and think the outfit is perfect for your V-day celebration. Wear it for your date night and let your man's eyes do all the talking. Alaya Furniturewalla in Red Is Hot, Haute and Ravishing!

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

We are being honest when we say that the girl stunned us with her fashion-loving approach during Jawaani Jaaneman promotions. Her peppy wardrobe coupled with her spark and zeal all added to wonders, one outfit at a time. The newbie has already managed to grab our eyeballs and now, we have our eyes set on her - always and forever.