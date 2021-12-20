Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor have kickstarted their Jersey promotions as the movie gears up for December 31 release. The movie is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie by the same name. Shahid Kapoor returns to the big screen after the huge success of Kabir Singh and one can say, all eyes are definitely on him. Mrunal, on the other side, is riding high on the success of Netflix's Dhamaka and one can definitely vouch for her talent. And while we are already convinced about her acting skills, we are also falling hard for the fashionista that she is. Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: 7 Times the Actress Proved That She Is an Ultimate Fashion Diva (View Pics).

As Mrunal kickstarted the promotions of her next release, we saw her deck up in a casual but chic outfit. She opted for a denim on denim look and you can rarely go wrong with this safe combination. Mrunal didn't go wrong either. She paired her dark blue boyfriend jeans with a matching jacket and a tan coloured bikini top to go with. However, the major attraction of her look was the pair of Christian Louboutin shoes. The tan coloured ones looked extremely cool and went really well with her outfit. Fashion Faceoff: Mrunal Thakur or Sophie Choudry, Whose Pink Ridhi Mehra Saree Gets Your Vote?

Mrunal Thakur for Jersey Promotions

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her makeup, she kept it simple with contoured cheeks, nude lips, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows. She kept her hairdo simple and let it loose to avoid any drama. While we are certainly digging her new look, we can't wait to see what's more in store for us ahead. Here's looking forward to her stunning appearances.

