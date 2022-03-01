Baby singer and once a teen sensation, Justin Bieber celebrates his birthday on March 1. The Canadian singer who continues to attract an array of fans with every new release is not just a talented singer but also a smart performer. While his on-stage performances are exciting and entertaining, his red carpet shenanigans are equally worthy of attention. Now imagine someone wearing jeans on the red carpet! While it sounds bizarre and so-not-right, trust Justin to make it look cool. VMAs 2021 Winners: Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo Bag Prestigious Titles at the Starry Award Night; See the Full List Here.

Yes, we are talking about the time when the singer stunned fashion critics after wearing a Nirvana t-shirt and jeans for the AMA Awards red carpet. While some media folks bashed his 'cool' approach, we thought he was being real if nothing else. Noe that's a thing of the past definitely, but Justin has so many cool looks registered under his name already. Right from his Met Gala looks to his avatars at the awards ceremonies, Bieber is known for keeping it cool and even edgy at times. Justin, now a devoted hubby to Hailey Bieber continues to be eye candy for ladies out there and their couple outings are definitely a sight for sore eyes. Justin Bieber Birthday: Baby, I Don’t Care, Anyone – 6 Hit Songs Of The Canadian Singer That You Would Love To Listen On Loop!

To elaborate on his choices further, we take a peek inside his fabulous wardrobe over the years.

At Met Gala 2015

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Met Gala 2021

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At iHeartradio Music Awards 2016

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At 58th Grammy Awards

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At American Music Awards 2012

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Believe Premiere

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At EMAs-MTC 2015

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Justin will celebrate his 28th birthday this year and the singer is already wanting and desperate to have kids. As per a source close to OK, the singer wants to have an army of kids but Hailey wants to focus on her career at the moment. There are also rumours that they are heading towards another rough patch but we expect things to sort out between them very soon. Hopefully, his birthday will be the right opportunity.

