On February 21, the entire nation broke to the Good Newwz of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan blessed with a baby boy. This happens to be the couple's second child, as they are already proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan. Fans, as well as celebs, are all over the internet celebrating the newborn's arrival. Having said that, we want to raise a toast in a different way and so let's have a look at some of the best fashion shenanigans flaunted by Bebo throughout her second pregnancy. It’s a Boy for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor and Other Celebs Congratulate the Couple on the Newborn’s Arrival!

Kareena is no new to styling herself during pregnancy and so she knew the drill. Right from keeping it minimal with printed kaftans, chic dresses to even traditional outfits, she impressed us with her style each and every time she was clicked in the city. The actress definitely managed to flash maternity goals and we feel all the moms-to-be should take style notes from her. So, here's looking at all the times when she ruled the style charts during her second pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Revamping Maternity Fashion, This Time With the Timeless and Lockdown Essential Kaftan!

A Baggy White Dress Is A Must-Have!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Flaunting A Striped Chiffon Dress With So Much Poise!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

It's Pink and Floral..Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Serving Black Fashion In This Flowy Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog)

Bebo Looking Fab in a Printed Kurti!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor)

Mommy In A Kaftan Inspired Outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Definitely Is A Kaftan Girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor)

A Sexy Black Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Stealing Her Caption - 'The Kaftan Series Continues'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Talking about Kareena's style during her pregnancy, it was more on the comfy side. She really redefined maternity fashion, the Bebo way and we love it. Not even once, we thought, that she did was blah in the fashion department during her pregnancy. Kudos to her stylist!

Workwise, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, for which she has already shot her part. She also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in her kitty. Congratulations to her and Saif on baby number two. Stay tuned!

