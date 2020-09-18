Kareena Kapoor Khan! Bebo’s resilience in fashioning the baby bump in a never-seen-before avatar all whilst championing the cause of working mothers in 2017 had us hooked! With the second pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan is intent on building up yet another brilliant repertoire of vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes, contemporary cuts and all that’s in vogue. The lockdown essential kaftan was given a worthy update by Kareena! Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated hubby Saif Ali Khan's homebound 50th birthday. Dressed in a Rajdeep Ranawat printed kaftan, Kareena glowed and debuted that blooming baby bump on the gram. Earlier during the national lockdown, Kareena had taken to flaunting a kaftan by Masaba Gupta. Making kaftans a chic fashion staple, Kareena showed us just how to make a dressy style statement with the versatile kaftan.

Maternity fashion in India has come a long way from those days of ill-fitted, unbothered styles to flaunting the bump in contemporary cuts and styles, flattering silhouettes, and comfortable yet chic fabrics. Here's a closer look at Bebo's kaftan style. Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into a Sultry Goddess As She Poses for Filmfare’s At-Home Photoshoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Kaftan Chic

A printed Shibuya silk kaftan by Rajdeep Ranawat worth Rs.24,000 in peony and pewter tones featuring a bejewelled neckline. Kareena gave her kaftan a sleekness with a belt. Pulled back hair and a natural glowy glam completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Throwback To The Time When Bebo Sparkled In All Her Glory And Walked With A Baby Bump On-Ramp For Sabyasachi!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rajdeep Ranawat Kafan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht featuring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

