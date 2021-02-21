On February 21, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy. The actress delivered her second child at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday morning around 9 am. As soon as this news broke online, fans of the two actors could not keep calm and started trending their names on the micro-blogging site. Netizens started to wish the power couple with some lovely messages. Not just the admirers, celebrity friends also poured love for Saifeena on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Blessed With A Baby Boy!

Manish Malhotra was the first one to tweet and congratulate the pair. Followed by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Saba Pataudi on Instagram. Even, filmmaker Subhash Ghai poured in love for Bebo and Saif. Here, check out some of the early wishes for the latest mommy-daddy of the tinsel town. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Revamping Maternity Fashion, This Time With the Timeless and Lockdown Essential Kaftan!

Manish Malhotra:

Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 21, 2021

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Subhash Ghai:

Heartiest congratulations from me n all of us at @MuktaArtsLtd to dear kareena n saif for arrival of blessed baby boy adding glorious smile to every one. My Special love n blessings @KareenaK_Khan @SaifOnline With lots of love ❤️👍 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) February 21, 2021

Saba Pataudi

Saba Pataudi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking with Times of India, Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor revealed how Taimur is excited to have a younger brother by his side. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," he said.

He also expressed that Bebo and his kid are fine and added, "I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being," Congratulations to Kareena-Saif and also Taimur Ali Khan. Stay tuned!

