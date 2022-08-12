Kareena Kapoor Khan had a very limited media interaction for the promotions of her new release, Laal Singh Chaddha. But she did manage to cast an impression on our minds with her fashion avatars even though, the appearances were minimal. Bebo was recently clicked exuding all the glamorous vibes in her turquoise blue embellished ensemble from the house of Devnaagri and her simple look warmed our hearts. Next, we had Mira Rajput Kapoor whose personal sense of styling has boggled our minds time and again. On that note, it's time we elaborate on their looks, individually. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy, Which 'Brahmastra' Actress Nailed Her Red Organza Saree Better?

Kareena's outfit was a simple, traditional salwar kameez paired with a dupatta. It had golden gota and motif detailing all over and looked pretty on the Talaash actress. Bebo further kept her styling simple with naturally wavy hair, highlighted cheeks, nude lips, subtle eye makeup and well-defined brows. She further opted for mojaris to go with her look and ditched her usual favourite, heels.

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Mira Rajput, the star wife picked an onion-pink Anarkali suit from the house of Ridhi Mehra. Mira didn't go overboard with her styling and preferred a pair of statement earrings to complete her look. With warm-toned lips, blushed cheeks, simple hair and well-defined brows, she completed her look further.

Now, the question! If given a choice, whose traditional outfit will you like to wear for the upcoming festive season? Is it Kareena Kapoor Khan's or Mira Rajput's? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

