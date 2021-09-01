Organza is back in trend and Bollywood girls are embracing it wholeheartedly. From Isha Ambani to Taapsee Pannu and Hina Khan, ladies are swooning over this Jaipur based brand that designs pretty organza and satin handpainted sarees and ethnic wear. While we have seen many popular faces stun in these creations before, Mouni Roy was the latest celebrity name who was added to this list. Now, of course, we usually pick these sarees for our festive wear but trust Mouni to do something better. Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor, Whose Red Bridal Lehenga Had Your Attention? Vote Now.

Mouni opted for a red and black organza saree to pose on the exotic beaches of the Maldives. Yes, we aren't kidding when we say that a saree was a part of Roy's holiday wardrobe and it fitted in seamlessly. She kept her styling simple but looked ravishing nonetheless. For those who are obsessed with red, this one is for you!

Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni's new #ootd also reminded us of the time when her Brahmastra co-star, Alia Bhatt picked the same saree for one of her appearances. Bhatt was attending a Durga Puja pandal with her good friend Ayan Mukerji and she decided to opt for something that's minimal yet chic. With simple stunning and nude makeup, she kept her look fuss-free. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Nailed This Pink Outfit Better? Vote Now.

Fashion is certainly a tricky place to be in. With Mouni and Alia wearing the same outfit, we are having a tough time picking the right winner. And while we decide amongst ourselves, why don't you guys go ahead and vote for your favourite? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy - Who Nailed This Red Organza Saree Better? Alia Bhatt Mouni Roy

