If blazers are your thing, then Kiara Advani and Hina Khan are here to give you some major outfit inspiration. Recently, Advani, who's riding high on the success of her last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stepped out to attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. And we assume the theme of the party was bling - that would explain why so many celebs arrived in their sequinned outfits! While she arrived with her next co-star, Varun Dhawan, Kiara's choice of outfit was, in fact, a hot topic of discussion. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

Kiara picked a stunning metallic mini skirt and paired it with nothing but just a white blazer. She further accessorised her outfit with nude heels and no jewellery. With highlighted cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and subtle eye makeup, she rounded off her hot look further. And just while we were done admiring Kiara for her smart choice, Hina Khan arrived looking like the diva that she is!

Hina Khan and Kiara Advani

Hina Khan and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Though Hina wasn't present at the party, she was busy representing India at the Cannes Film Festival. And amid all her fashion outings, Hina chose a very similar outfit to Kiara's. She paired her beige coloured tulle dress with an elaborate train with a white blazer and set the fashion ball rolling. Khan further opted for nude heels and a diamond choker to complete her look. With blushed cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and hair tied in a ponytail, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Now, since we have elaborated on both their looks, who do you think pulled off this look better? Was it TV beauty Hina Khan or Bollywood babe Kiara Advani? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

