We all love Kareena Kapoor Khan and her style shenanigans. And as the Bollywood actress is currently expecting her second child, all eyes are on her maternity fashion. Until now, we've seen Bebo slaying in traditional attires and long dresses serving some stylish looks that can be bookmarked by all the expecting moms out there. Talking on the same lines, recently Bebo was spotted in the city wearing a printed maxi dress by Zara and boy she looked gorgeous. Now, you may deny this, but in the back of our mind we all wanna dress up like Kareena and if you are one of them, here's good news.

As Kareena's maxi dress is decently priced and not at all expensive. After a little bit of research online we discovered that the diva's flowy dress is sold online at a discounted price for Rs 2000. Elaborating on the outfit, the mum-to-be's outfit comprised of baggy sleeves, geometric print, a relaxed collar, elastic cuffs which is a perfect look for pregnant ladies. Bebo's outfit can be worn at a brunch or even on a drive.

Mostly, Kareena opts for brands which are not at all pocket friendly. However, this time we liked how the preggers flaunted an amazing looking maxi dress that’s in-vogue, non-pricey as well as from a reputed label. So, are you heading to Zara now? Stay stylish always!

