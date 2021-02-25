Karishma Tanna is taking her fashion game a notch higher with her stunning clicks and style shenanigans. The Lahore Confidential actress who's charming style file has often won our hearts is back with her new set of pictures that are alluring enough. Karishma took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest photoshoot and they all look mystical and marvellous. The actress posing with her messy hair is certainly soaring temperature while also making us drool over her hot clicks.

Dressed in a red off-shoulder dress, Karishma's striking a chord with all the fashion aficionados. With no jewellery, she's allowing her styling and outfit to do all the talking here. If these new clicks of hers don't define the word 'hotness' for you, then we don't know what will. Karishma's charming new pictures will make our jaws drop. They are scintillating and definitely a treat for your eyes. Check them out below...

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After marking her presence felt in the TV world, Karishma has now ventured into the digital space and is looking forward to her future outings. We hope she's able to go places for she's destined to be.

