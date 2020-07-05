Actress Karishma Tanna never fails to stir up a stylish storm in all of her off-duty looks. A lithe and svelte frame perfectly in place, Karishma's fashion repertoire features it all in ethnic ensembles - from a simple kurta or tunic to an intricately embroidered saree or neo-ethnic ensembles. With the new normal dictating our lives, creativity in terms of matching outfits with the masks is the newest wrinkle. Adopting this and twinning her kurta with the mask, Karisma Tanna to the gram to share her look. Staying at home but staying chic, Karishma's vibe is infectious indeed. Karishma Tanna enjoys a whopping following of 4.5 million on Instagram. She never misses keeping us hooked to her shenanigans with her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings.

Karisma always goes for humble homegrown labels in most of her appearances. A connoisseur of ethnic styles, she believes in retaining a minimal chic vibe at all times. Here is a closer look at Karishma's recent style play. Karishma Tanna Birthday Special: 8 Pictures Of The Naagin Babe That Prove No One Does Traditional Wear Better Than Her!

Karishma Tanna - Tunic Tales

Karishma flaunted a viscose printed floral straight kurta embellished with patti kam work. The kurta, worth Rs.12,920 was teamed with a fitted, cropped denim. Wavy hair, subtle glam and a matching mask completed her look. Karishma Tanna Chilling at Miami Beach Will Give You Major Vacation Goals.

Karishma Tanna in Gopi Vaid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

