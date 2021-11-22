Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday today (November 22). The young lad who was initially on the route to becoming an engineer also tapped into modelling and after three years of struggle landed a role in a movie. He made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and from there on started getting noticed. Now, he’s one of the leading and in-demand stars in the industry. Well, not just a kickass artist, the actor is also a style stunner. His wardrobe is unique, just like her personality. There have been times when he has delivered fashion shenanigans that are crisp, dapper-looking and in-vogue. Dhamaka Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan's Strong Act Carries This Not-Enough Explosive Remake of a Korean Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Well, there is this X factor in him that none in the industry have. Be it printed shirts, layering jackets, colour blocking, ethic wear to tuxedos, he has many times proved that he is among the best-dressed men in B-town. In a nutshell, the actor is fantastic in the style department and manages to wow us all day every day. And as the charming man turns a year older today, we list some of his fashion that's Dhamaka. So, let’s get started. Kartik Aaryan Halts His Lamborghini At A Snacks Corner To Enjoy Chinese Food! (Watch Video).

Print X Plain... What A Blend!

Simple Yet Striking!

Style & Specs Appeal We Love!

Desi Look Done Right!

A Colourful Punch!

Tenu Suit.. Suit Karda!

Pink Is For Boys!

The Art’s In The Layering!

Loose Wear Is In-Vogue!

Turtleneck Tee + Suit = Fab!

That's it, guys! These are some of the fashion gems of the actor from his Instagram which are eccentric plus uber chic. Indeed, if there's one star from Bollywood whose personality matches his style, then Kartik is definitely one of them. On the professional front, Kartik's latest Netflix release Dhamaka has been garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences. Here's wishing the actor a fabulous birthday. Stay tuned!

