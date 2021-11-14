Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following across the country and fans are going gaga after videos and pictures of him enjoying Chinese cuisine from a roadside stall went viral. The actor who was on his way back home post promotions of Dhamaka on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, halted his Lamborghini at a snacks corner in Juhu, Mumbai, to enjoy Chinese food. Kartik, who was dressed in a casual outfit, was seen relishing the street style Chinese food along with his friend. Fans were amazed to see the actor enjoying food from a simple snacks corner that was open late at night.

Kartik Aaryan Relishing Chinese Food

