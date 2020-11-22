A quintessential outsider, Kartik Aaryan etched a meteoric rise with the sleeper hits, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). An engineering graduate in Biotechnology, the former model turned actor followed it up with comedies Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019. The Gwalior boy has traversed a long way to being Bollywood's current blue-eyed boy. On the fashion front, the millennial strides in confidently and amply revamps the nascent men's style vines. Armed with an undercut hairstyle, a trimmed beard and a lean frame, he has tamed the styles of smart casuals, sporty and essentials to the T with his stylists Priyanka and Kazim. An accompanying I-am-a-cool-boy attitude is what essentially elevates his styles. He turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of his zaniest style moments.

Understanding the finer subtleties that click with the fashion pundits and fans alike, Kartik has tapped the sweet spot between comfort and vogues to the hilt. He seals the deal with his affable nature, an infectious smile, charming antics. A worthy testament to this astonishing style reincarnation that allowed him into the cool list of 2019. Here's a closer look. Kartik Aaryan Turns Cover Boy for Grazia India's August Issue and Girls are Already Swooning Over His Pictures.

The Zee Cine Awards 2020 saw Kartik look dapper in a Brook Brothers suit and pocket square with a Paul Smith tie and shoes from Tods. Spiffed up hair and minimal makeup completed his look.

A Ralph Lauren knit was layered with Canali jacket and pants, Turnball and Asser shirt. Brown shoes and spiffed up hair completed his look.

Showing us how to perfect the colour blocking trend, Kartik teamed up a hoodie by Nudie with joggers by Pleasures. Spiffed up hair and a stubble completed his look.

A floral shirt and denim by Represent and UJNG was teamed with a sleek necklace, black boots and spiffed up hair.

A white hoodie was paired off with camouflage joggers by Daniel Patrick and layered over with a brown jacket by Brunello Cuccinelli. White kicks by Roberto Cavalli, gelled hair completed his look.

An Anita Dongre floral kurta set was paired off with brown loafers by Tods. Spiffed up hair and a moustache completed his look.

An Emporio Armani suit was accompanied by a Brook Brothers shirt, Paul Smith Design tie, pocket square by Hackett and shoes by Tods. Kartik Aaryan Shares a Happy Pic on Instagram With Caption, 'What Can Be More Contagious Than a Smile?'

Imperfectly perfect, Kartik Aaryan delights with his evolving style all whilst dripping that cool boy vibe. Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

