There was a time when Katrina Kaif was head over heels in love with her red outfits. From red-carpet events to promotional appearances, Kat was obsessed and insisted on wearing red anywhere and everywhere. Then came a time when her stylist finally decided to hit the pause button on her same love and limited her appearances in red. And while we thought, we'll finally get to see different shades in Kaif's wardrobe, the Tiger Zinda Hai beauty has fallen in love with a new shade once again. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Will You Pick?

Katrina's newfound obsession is the colour yellow! In recent times, she has picked this warm but bright hue time and again. From attending Diwali parties to marking airport appearances and promoting her new releases, Katrina prefers wearing this shade for almost every occasion and we are not complaining. We recently did a quick Google search on Katrina Kaif in yellow outfits and voila! There were tons of pictures from different occasions that we could see coming our way. And to save you some effort, we have curated a list of some of her best avatars in guess what? Yes, yellow of course! So go ahead and have a look at our favourite sunshine. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Sharara Designs to Bookmark For Your Festive Looks!

Adding an Indo-Western Twist

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

LYD - Little Yellow Dress

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty Woman

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Sharara For Win

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Traditional

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Lovely Fellow

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, now that you have seen all her different looks in yellow, which one did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

