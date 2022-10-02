We told you, didn't we? Shararas are still in vogue and there's no way they are going out of fashion anytime soon. The very popular design which made a comeback a few years ago is here to stay and well, you can grab this opportunity and slay in it! The obsession with this design can be seen everywhere. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, B-town ladies too are going gaga over it and when they can approve it, who are we to oppose? Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif, Whose Black and White Striped Outfit Will You Pick?

Recently we had a sea of actresses flaunting their love for this pretty design. While Alia Bhatt's 'Baby on Board' printed outfit made us slightly cringe, we loved the way it was paired with a sharara. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor kept it chic in her red attire for her visit to T Series' office for the Ganpati celebration. And while we are busy drooling over their pretty looks, here's a compilation of some of the best ones that we have seen recently. So go ahead and start noting down these stunning looks. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Street Style is All About Blending Comfort With Glamour (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Divya Khosla Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Shamita Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Sophie Choudry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

So, whose look did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).