Kiara Advani! She is a few films old but intent on leaving a mark with poignant roles, courtesy Netflix's Lust Stories and Guilty. As the bonafide fabulous, fierce and fashionable millennial, Kiara has on numerous occasions displayed an affinity for fuss-free, chic and preppy style vibes seamlessly incorporating vogues and upping their looks with equally stunning beauty and hair game. Not a trend hound or someone to enlist a stylist at all times, Kiara loves being in charge. A self-confessed moody dresser, Kiara's subtle charm instantly strikes a chord. She treads along with a strong fashion game in tow that spells minimalism and comfort chic to the hilt. She believes in enlisting stylist sensibilities as the occasion demands to keep us hooked to her dynamic and versatile fashion arsenal. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of these brilliant but varied styles.

With her strikingly innocent face, towering but a lithe frame, cute smile and sleek hair perfectly aligning with diferent moods from quirky western ensembles, traditional lehengas, and smart casuals to athleisure, Kiara Advani’s style arsenal is influential and inspiring, to say the least. Here's a closer look. Kiara Advani Makes Basic Denim Jumpsuit Look Super-Hot On Cosmopolitan India's Magazine Cover!

For Good Newwz promotions, Kiara broke the monotony of monochrome style featuring a longline collared shirt and pants from Bershka with a foiled lambskin tie-up detail trucker jacket by Dhruv Kapoor. She finished out the look with winged eyes, nude pink lips and a top bun.

Another round of Good Newwz promotions styled by Lakshmi Lehr saw Kiara pulling off the pantsuit card – a pastel one with a neon yellow bralette underneath, flared pants and a strong beauty game.

Styled by Eka Lakhani for the promotions of Good Newwz saw Kiara drape an Akanksha Gajria lavender and pink tie and dye sequined saree with a choker, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Kiara Advani Is Radiating Positivity, Being All Haute and Happening in Couture for Cosmopolitan Magazine Photoshoot!

Styled by Aastha Sharma for the Asia Vision Movie Awards 2019, Kiara pulled off a structured white Stephane Rolland gown with green stone ear tops from Diosa, shimmery eyelids, glossy nude lips, delicately lined eyes, mildly blushed cheeks and a crisp top bun.

A Massimo Dutti black suit in black with a crisp white shirt underneath was teamed with boots and gold-toned pearl studs from Viange Vintage, textured high ponytail and subtle makeup of nude pink lips, delicately lined eyes.

The Zee Cine Awards 2019 saw Kiara stun in a yellow-toned La Bourjoisie with jewellery by Zoya and Anmol. Subtle glam and a bun with stray strands completed her look.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia for Kabir Singh promotions, Kiara took to flaunting an Anamika Khanna lehenga with jewels by Amrapali, subtle glam and sleek hair. Kiara Advani's Neon Green Jumpsuit is a Good Investment if You Think Rs 25,000 is Pretty Cheap!

Kiara Advani may have debuted with Fugly in 2014 but it was M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story that had the audiences noticing her followed by the 2019 film Good Newwz. An on-screen delight, Kiara's off-screen styles are lapped up for their lucidity. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

