Kiara Advani Makes Basic Denim Jumpsuit Look Super-Hot On The Cosmopolitan India's Magazine Cover!

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani is right now ruling the magazine cover of Cosmopolitan India. The Kabir Singh actress graced the cover of March 2020 issue looking all hot and happening! It is known to everyone that Kiara is right now one of the most-sought-after actresses in B-town. She also recently raised the oomph factor with her sultry 'leaf' picture for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar, that went viral for both good and notorious reasons. Now, she is here with another sexy photo-shoot.

The B-town stunner is seen in a retro style blue denim jumpsuit, with lots of pockets! It has plunging V-shaped neckline that goes down till the navel. The cover-star kept it simple with just a pretty smile, and zero artificial accessories. Her make up is subtle yet glam by Lekha Gupta. Hiral Bhatia styled her hair into beachy waves. Check out the cover below.

Kiara Advani

On the work front, Kiara recently was seen in a hit film, Good Newwz and Netflix series, Guilty. . She has several movies lined up now including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Laxmmi Bomb and Indu Ki Jawaani. Well, the plate's almost full for the gorgeous actress! Speaking of her style statement, she is one fine example of 'simplicity is beautiful.' This good old fashion statement of denim on denim has surely been carried beautifully by the tinsel town star! Kiara should experiment more with her style now for we are sure she will nail it all!