Kiara Advani is making the most of her promotional outings for Shershaah. The girl with the help of her stylist, Eka Lakhani is strutting in style in different designs while also dropping some major style bombs on us. After a tangerine pantsuit, a bodycon gown and also stunning ethnic wear, she returned to her basics and picked a simple pink saree for her media interactions. Needless to say, she dazzled in her outfit of the day while also flaunting her love for traditional attires. Kiara Advani Gives a Chic Twist to Her Rust Coloured Blazer Dress and We're Smitten (View Pics).

Kiara Advani picked a stunning hot pink saree from the house of Punit Balana. She paired her saree with a spaghetti strap blouse and dainty jewellery. Blushed cheeks, soft pink lips, nude eye makeup and well-defined brows completed the rest of her look. She tied her hair in a neat bun to accentuate her look further. This simple yet stunning saree was apt for her outing and for those who love solid colours and are obsessed with it, can definitely pick it for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan celebration. Its simplicity makes it perfect for the occasion. Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani's Ethnic Outfit By JJ Valaya for Shershaah Promotions.

Kiara Advani for Shershaah Promotions

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Post Shershaah, Kiara Advani may start promoting her next release, a horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Later she has a family drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. Post wrapping her work in Bollywood, the girl will head down to the South to start working with Ram Charan in director Shankar's next upcoming directorial. The upcoming years look extremely busy for the actress and we can't wait to see her shine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).