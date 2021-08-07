Kiara Advani is making the most of her promotional outings for Shershaah. While she's busy winning our hearts with her one too many fashion attempts, the actress is also exploring different looks, experimenting with different silhouettes, one outfit at a time. From a classic white bodycon gown to a stunning green saree and also a blazer dress, Advani is scoring high on our fashion meter and her collaboration with stylist, Eka Lakhani is yielding some amazing results. Yo or Hell No? Mrunal Thakur's Black Organza Saree By Picchika.

For her recent round of promotions, Kiara picked a stunning lehenga choli from the house of JJ Valaya. With her elaborate monochrome lehenga and matching black blouse sans any dupatta, the Indoo ki Jawaani actress was able to strike a chord with us. She further paired her outfit with statement earrings, hair tied in a braid and a bindi to add a more traditional touch to it. Nude lips, well-defined brows, contoured cheeks and curled eyelashes completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in a Pink Manish Malhotra Lehenga.

Kiara Advani for Shershaah Promotions

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't ask us to rate her look for we'll definitely give her a 10/10. And while that's our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think she went overboard with her outfit choice this time? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kiara Advani in JJ Valaya - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is elegant No, it is loud

